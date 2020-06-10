Richard Sherman Airs Out Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, Says His Silence On George Floyd Speaks Volumes

The NFL has surprisingly been vocal following the death of George Floyd, but one of the leagues most talkative owners has been remarkably silent.

Outspoke, San Francisco 49ers’ cornerback, Richard Sherman, is acutely aware of the lack of NFL owners not speaking up following the fatal arrest of George Floyd and civil unrest that followed. One person in particular Sherman called out in an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle is none other than Dallas Cowboy owner Jerry Jones.

In the interview, Sherman says he is encouraged with the recent discussions about racism in the league. BUT he accurately points out that Jones is always out in front of the cameras every time, but when it comes to this pressing issue where his words can genuinely mean something, his silence is deafening.

Per the San Francisco Chronicle:

“It’s not pulling them like it is the rest of the country. Because if it was, then they’d speak. Jerry Jones, especially, has no problem speaking up any other time about anything else. But when it’s such a serious issue, and he could really make a huge impact on it with a few words, his silence speaks volumes.”

Sherman wasn’t the only NFL player to call out Jones. Former Cowboy, Dez Bryant, also suggested that Jerry Jones, his son Stephen and former teammate Jason Witten should attend a protest down in Austin.

Somebody should have brought Jerry jones Stephen jones and Jason witten to this protest down in Austin……this is not a policy change this is a heart change and yea I said it — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 7, 2020

Jones and his son have yet to respond, but Witten has replied to Bryant’s tweet.

Dez – When I saw your tweet, I tried to call you. I don’t know what you’re feeling, but I do know what I stand for and believe in. I believe it’s time for change.

I believe we must all listen.

I believe together is the way. Let’s unite and impact change together. Much Love. https://t.co/pzB0bUa9AJ — Jason Witten (@JasonWitten) June 8, 2020

Sherman also used the interview to reveal that he has accepted Drew Brees’ apology. The New Orleans Saints QB was dragged on social media after his comments about players bringing back Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protests. Sherman was one of the many athletes who called out Brees and, in a tweet, said he was “beyond lost.”

He’s beyond lost. Guarantee you there were black men fighting along side your grandfather but this doesn’t seem to be about that. That uncomfortable conversation you are trying to avoid by injecting military into a conversation about brutality and equality is part of the problem https://t.co/ON81UsOWPw pic.twitter.com/HH3EVTIH8p — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) June 3, 2020

Sherman stated that he “appreciated” Brees apologizing and that he felt better because both Brees took the time to educate himself on the matter.

“I appreciated him doing that. People make mistakes in judgment all the time. None of us are perfect. I think it was just such a disappointment because the locker room and the culture is different than any other place. So you kind of get lulled into the belief that everyone has torn down those stereotypes and those walls. And everyone is treating each other equally.

“I feel better about him actually taking the time to educate himself. He and his wife — they’re not bad people. But I think he didn’t fully understand the impact of those words. And I think he does fully understand it. So I do accept his apology.”

The NFL has seemingly taken a step in the right in direction with commissioner Roger Goodell admitting that both he and the league handled the kneeling situation wrong.

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

His statement came after a rogue NFL employee shared a video of NFL superstars like Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., Patrick Mahomes, and more speaking the names of victims of police brutality.

So we ask, WHERE ARE YOU JERRY?

