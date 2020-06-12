Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Son Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing His Neighbor

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son, Adam, was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. The arrest came after an incident where he allegedly stabbed one of his neighbors multiple times in San Clemente, California.

TMZ Sports broke the story early Friday morning, but the incident happened earlier in the week, and Adam has since been released from custody. Police received a call around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night as the victim of the stabbing took themselves to the local hospital with multiple non-life-threatening wounds.

“The suspect, who is the neighbor of the victim, was arrested without incident,” a police spokesperson told TMZ.

An investigation into the matter has been opened. Multiple attempts have been made to contact Adam and his father, Kareem, but all efforts have been in vain.

Kareem Abdul Jabbar has been highly decorated for his efforts toward social justice throughout his year. Abdul-Jabbar, born Lew Alcindor, converted to the Nation of Islam in 1971. As recent as 2016, Abdul-Jabbar was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama.

In a recent oped, Abdul-Jabber was quick to note how important it is for Black people to march the streets in protest, despite the naysayers and those critical of the looting.

“So, maybe the black community’s main concern right now isn’t whether protesters are standing three or six feet apart or whether a few desperate souls steal some T-shirts or even set a police station on fire, but whether their sons, husbands, brothers, and fathers will be murdered by cops or wannabe cops just for going on a walk, a jog, a drive,” he wrote in the LA Times. Or whether being black means sheltering at home for the rest of their lives because the racism virus infecting the country is more deadly than COVID-19.”