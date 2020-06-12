SURPRISE: Dave Chappelle Touches On George Floyd In New ‘8:46’ Comedy Special

Well, this was a much-needed pleasant surprise.

Dave Chappelle surprised fans with a new free comedy special Thursday night (Jun.12) called 8:46. The 27-minute raw comedy special was dropped on Netflix’s “Netflix Is A Joke” YouTube channel with an accompanying message from Chappelle stating:

“”From Dave: Normally, I wouldn’t show you some[thing] so unrefined, I hope you understand.”

The nearly 30-minute special features Dave delivering some jokes in signature style but comes off more like a candid monologue with the limited number of guests in attendance. Things do get serious when the comedian speaks on the death of George Floyd. Chappelle masterfully breaks down just how insane it is that a police officer had his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck for 8:46, after first explaining how terrified he was during while experiencing an earthquake back in 1993 that lasted seconds. He also reveals the significance of the number because on his birth certificate that 8:46 was his time of birth.

Chappelle also touches on habitual troll Candace Owens and Laura Ingraham, who he has some very choice words for. He also even brought back the famous “Where Is Ja?:” joke while speaking on Don Lemon calling out celebrities to speak up. Chappelle even mentions Azealia Banks, who claimed she had slept with the comedian.

The special was filmed on June 6, 2020, guests had their temperatures checked before entry, and were given masks if they did not have one. Social distancing was practiced with seats separated 6 feet apart from each other. Chappelle even mentions that his standup special was the first concert event since the pandemic began.

You can watch the 8:46 below.

Photo: ALEX EDELMAN / Getty