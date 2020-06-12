Former Wake Forest Wide Receiver Matt James Cast As ABC’s First Black Bachelor

After 18 years on the air, ABC has finally announced it’s first Black bachelor in the show’s 24 season history.

Meet Matt James, the 28-year-old who was first seen on Claire Crowley’s season of The Bachelorette, which was shut down mid filming because of the coronavirus. The news was broke on Good Morning America, and ABC is “privileged to have Matt” as the first black Bachelor.

“We know we have a responsibility to make sure the love stories we’re seeing onscreen are representative of the world we live in, and we are proudly in service to our audience,” the statement read. “This is just the beginning, and we will continue to take action with regard to diversity issues on this franchise. We feel so privileged to have Matt as our first Black Bachelor and we cannot wait to embark on this journey with him.”

James, a real estate broker, spoke to GMA about the surprise casting, the timing of it all, and if it was a little too late.

“I don’t think it’s ever the wrong time to do the right thing. Too little too late for me is this happening and we can’t have change until we put that first foot forward, and that first forward for The Bachelor franchise is having a black lead. So, I’m excited to take on that role,” he said.

If your girl doesn’t periodically force you to watch the show, but you are a college football fan, James might look familiar to you. He was a wide receiver at Wake Forest for four years, and during his tenure, the North Carolina native caught 40 passes for 401 yards in 2014.

If you’re suddenly a member of Bachelor Nation and plan on watching James’ season, then be sure to peep it when it airs in 2021.