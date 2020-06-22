A Noose Was Found Inside Bubba Wallace’s Garage NASCAR Confirms

NASCAR has taken some serious steps in the right direction, but it still has a long way to go when it comes to weeding out the stench of racism among its fans.

A noose was found inside Bubba Wallace’s garage in Talladega NASCAR has confirmed, Wallace just happens to be the company’s only full-time Black racer.

In a statement, the company stated:

“Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team. We are angry and outraged and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”

Wallace followed up with his own statement about the despicable act stating:

“Today’s despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism. Over the last several weeks, I have been overwhelmed by the support from people across the NASCAR industry, including other drivers and team members in the garage. Together our sport has made a commitment to driving real change and championing a community that is accepting and welcoming of everyone. Nothing is more important, and we will not be deterred by the reprehensible actions of those who seek to spread hate. As my mother told me today, ‘They are just trying to scare you.’ This will not break me, I will not give in, nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in.”

The incident follows Wallace making a stand by rocking a t-shirt that said, “I can’t breathe” and Black Lives Matter. He also unveiled a unique paint scheme for his car that honored Black Lives Matter at the 2020 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville.

NASCAR also recently banned the use of confederate flags and its race events. Fans in attendance at Talladega on Sunday (Jun.21) protested the company’s correct decision.

So yup it’s confirmed they are BIG MAD.

Photo: Jared C. Tilton / Getty