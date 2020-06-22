Swizz Beatz Apologizes For Calling Out Drake On Instagram Live

Drake and Busta Rhymes had a track called “Stay Down” mysteriously drop last week. Fans were really excited about it, but that wasn’t the case for all parties involved.

Busta Rhymes longtime producer Swizz Beatz was not very happy about the song being leaked, and he made those thoughts very clear this weekend over Instagram live.

Swizz Beatz calls Drake p*ssy after discussing a leaked collab between Drake and Busta Rhymes. pic.twitter.com/56vCFtzi6K — Rap Alert (@__rapalert) June 21, 2020

Busta and Drake recorded the song “Stay Down” back in 2013 when both artist were signed to Cash Money Records. In fact, Busta Rhymes had alluded to the collaboration during an interview with Rolling Stone.

It was mentioned that Busta had worked with the majority of the people on Cash Money at the time, but two notable names he never collab’d with were Drake and Nicki Minaj. The follow-up question was if anything was in the works, and Busta said, “Yeah, of course. It usually happens when the times are right or when the idea is right.”

But for one reason or another, the song never released. On the Instagram live video, Swizz appeared to be livid over the release of the song. “My whole energy was based on something that got leaked that you couldn’t put out no matter what the circumstances is,” Swizz said. “But it’s cool. That’s a little kid. That’s a guy. That’s a little guy. … It’s no personal things … If it was personal, we’d shoot your plane out the sky.”

Swizz then continued to express he doesn’t think Drake is a bad kid but then proceeded to call him a p-ssy before dropping the beat to a track.

“Because at the end of the day, niggas is p-ssy for real. What’s up? Pop off. Let’s go,” Swizz said.

Since the live rant, Swizz has walked his comments back a bit and apologized to Drake. He explains that he was in the “wrong headspace” when commenting on the leak. It did appear he was a bit intoxicated on that live.

You can see the apology video below.