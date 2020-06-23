Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes Joins LeBron James More Than A Vote Organization

LeBron James’ More Than A Vote organization just got another MVP on the team.
James announced Monday (Jun.22) night that Super Bowl champion, Patrick Mahomes is the latest big-name athlete to join the organization whose primary goal is to energize and inform African-American voters. In a tweet, the Los Angeles Laker superstar wrote:
“And…everyone welcome this game-changer (on and off the field) @PatrickMahomes to the family. Means a lot my Brother to have your voice in this with us. #MoreThanAVote #BlackLivesMatter.”
Patrick Mahomes has been one of the many athletes using their platforms to speak out against police brutality, systemic racism, and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. He joined with other NFL superstars in a player-produced video that subsequently led to Roger Goodell admitting that both he and the league got it wrong when it came to players protesting. Mahomes promised to continue to use his platform to advance the fight, and his partnering up with James proves that.
“Change isn’t made by watching from the sidelines. Let’s do this @KingJames. @morethanavote morethanavote.org”
Mahomes joins other athletes Andrew Hawkins, Jeffrey Okudah, Caron Butler, Arike Ogunbowale, Sloane Stephens, Jason Heyward, Eric Bledsoe, Jalen Roles, and Jozy Altidore as well as Kevin Hart. James announced More Than A Vote official launch on Monday in a tweet stating: