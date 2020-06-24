This Ain’t It Chief: Wiz Khalifa Seemingly Says He Done Wearing Masks, Catches Flack On Twitter

Masks, along with social distancing having become the two primary weapons in the fight against COVID-19. One rapper has seemingly has announced he is done wearing the accessory.

Wiz Khalifa had some folks rolling their eyes instead of blunts when he hinted that he is done wearing masks in a tweet he sent yesterday (Jun.24). Thanks to the occupant in the White House, mask-wearing has become a political decision more than a life-saving one despite the fact more than 121K Americans have died from COVID-19. There are honestly some people who feel they don’t have to wear a mask because the virus is a “hoax” or the “flu on steroids.” We’re not sure if Wiz believes that, but based on his tweet, it’s a dub when it comes to rocking a mask.

Y’all can have them masks fam. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) June 23, 2020

As expected, the “Black and Yellow” rapper caught flack for his ill-timed tweet. Not only is COVID-19 spiking in states again, but it’s also killing Black people at a disproportionate rate. One Twitter user in response to his shared that she had a cousin who lost her dad to coronavirus, and she won’t even remember him and urged the rapper to promote wearing masks to save lives because it’s the least he can do.

“I have a cousin who won’t remember her dad because he died of COVID. You want your son to be able to say you were one people advocating for the safety of others, right? The least you can do is wear a mask and promote the wearing of masks. Save lives.”

I have a cousin who won’t remember her dad because he died of COVID. You want your son to be able to say you were one people advocating for the safety of others right? The least you can do is wear a mask and promote the wearing of masks. Save lives. — 𝕊𝕙𝕒𝕪🌅 (@YngShvy) June 23, 2020

One user even hilariously pointed out that Wiz is selling masks.

says the guy selling masks pic.twitter.com/Qh9APFy6HY — Alumni CEO (@DeeJayiLLWiLL) June 24, 2020

Wiz has yet to respond to the backlash, but he did let fans know what he is up to, revealing that he just finished filming a music video, and he’s one step closer to seeing “real boobies” in the club.

Thank god im able to shoot a real video today. One step closer to seein boobies in the club 🤞🏽 — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) June 23, 2020

We don’t know what phase Wiz Khalifa is on, but nowhere on the map should any clubs be open honestly. Here at Cassius, we implore you to wear a mask, not just for yourself but for others as well. If you’re looking for one to purchase, you can check out our list of fashionable and safe masks here.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz