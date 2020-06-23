JAY-Z Signs Marcus Rashford To Roc Nation Sports As The Footballer Fights To End Food Insecurity Caused By COVID-19

Americans may think that the NBA and NFL have things on lock, but don’t get it confused— soccer is the biggest sport in the world.

And Roc Nation Sports, JAY-Z’s sports management agency arm of his label, recognizes the power these players have and has added another forward to his roster in Marcus Rashford. At just 22-years-old, Rashford is an extremely talented player for Manchester United, and with a salary of about $13 Million a year, it’s clear he’s got a bright future ahead of him.

Roc Nation announced the news on Twitter, noting that sports aside, changing communities played a huge part in him joining the Roc. “We’re so proud of what you have achieved off the pitch so far, and we look forward to continuing to impact communities together,” read the tweet as they welcome him to the family.

Only the beginning. Welcome to the family, @MarcusRashford! We’re so proud of what you have achieved off the pitch so far and we look forward to continuing to impact communities together. ✋🤚 #RocFam @dnmaysportsmgt pic.twitter.com/q52DcEUfkX — Roc Nation Sports (@RocNationSports) June 23, 2020

Rashford is already helping out his community. Even though sports have been on hold for much of the past few months because of the coronavirus, Rashford has seen his notability rise even more. Amid the virus’ spread in the UK, many families were suddenly suffering from food insecurity, which reportedly amounted to about 200,000 kids missing daily meals. Rashford used his fame and voice to write a letter to Parliament, which led to the UK government committing to providing free school meals to children in England through the 2020 summer holidays.

The agency likes to consider itself more, so movement as The Telegraph reports that Jay-Z expressed how “extremely proud” he was of his efforts.

In fact, it’s even been revealed that Roc Nation is not all involved in Rashford’s soccer career.

“We can confirm that Roc Nation has represented Marcus Rashford since April 2020. The representation is strictly off-field, encompassing philanthropy, PR and marketing, communications, digital strategy, and commercial partnerships. DNMaysportsmgt continue to represent Marcus Rashford for all on-field activity,” Roc Nation confirmed in a statement.