McDonald’s Launches $500,000 Scholarship Fund For HBCU Students

McDonald’s has announced the launch of its $500,000 Black & Positively Golden Scholarship Fund.

The scholarship fund will help students that are attending Historically Black Universities and Colleges continue their education in the fall semester despite the complications brought on by COVID-19. The fund is facilitated through the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, and the $500,000 will be distributed throughout the 2020-21 academic school year.

“We know that education is the key to success,” said Marissa Fisher, McDonald’s franchisee with four restaurants in southeast Louisiana. “With many college students uncertain of returning to classes in the wake of COVID-19, we understand HBCU students will be most impacted. As a brand with roots that run deep in communities, McDonald’s has been part of these students’ lives while growing up and is the place where many received their first jobs. We want to help ease some of the stress caused by this pandemic as they plan to return to school.”

According to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, support for HBCUs has increased. People are beginning to realize the challenges these institutions face by serving such a large portion of low-income students, which soars over 90% at some HBCUs while trying to make sure they receive top tier education during this switch to mostly online structure because of COVID-19

“This year, donations to HBCUs are even more critical, as students continue dealing with the impacts of COVID-19 and, now, civil unrest and demands for Black equality,” said Harry L. Williams, Thurgood Marshall College Fund President & CEO. “Black students, with allies from across the globe, are calling for companies to do more than issue statements and run ads. That’s why TMCF is excited to further our commitment with McDonald’s to help keep more Black students in college.”

In addition to the scholarship fund, McDonald’s is launching a multi-week program that begins in the fall, with inspirational virtual events for student entrepreneurs. Through this program, McDonald’s will also award seed capital and exclusive mentoring opportunities to select participants.

These programs and initiatives are natural extensions of the Mickey D’s commitment to advancing education, as evidenced by Archways to Opportunity program for crew and managers.