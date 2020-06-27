Disney Is Changing “Splash Mountain” Ride Because Of Ties To Racist 1940s Movie

One of the most popular rides and attractions at Disney, Splash Mountain, will be completely reimagined and rethemed because of its ties to a controversial film that released back in the 1940s.

The log flume ride, which is centered around the 1946 movie “Song of the South” will be undergoing a total makeover. The new theme will be from the character of the 2009 animated film, “The Princess and the Frog,” which also features the first Black Disney princess.

The film centers around a Black man named Uncle Remus, a former slave, who tells tales of “Br’er Rabbit,” outsmarting “Br’er Fox” to a young white boy. The animal characters from the film make up the storyline of the infamous ride.

Splash Mountain has been at Disney’s park since the creation of the ride in 1989, and the changes are expected to be made at Disneyland in California and the Magic Kingdom in Florida.

The announcement comes after Disney felt pressure from a Change.org petition that has received over 20,000 signatures.

Disney parks should be a home for all to enjoy regardless of race, age, whatever your background may be…There is a huge need for diversity in the parks, and this could help fill that need,” reads the petition. “Princess and the Frog is a beloved princess movie but has very little representation in the parks. Tiana could be one of the first princesses with a thrill ride, as well as giving her a much-deserved place in the parks.

In fact, the film caused so much controversy in the past, Disney has totally taken the movie off the viewing market, and it was never even included from the new Disney streaming service, Disney+.

Disney has not yet announced a date for the new themed ride but has said that the redesign stage for Princess Tiana has already begun.