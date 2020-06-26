Walmart Is Catching Heat For Selling All Lives Matter Shirts

Walmart is undoubtedly a retailer that toes the line of ethics and morality.

Earlier this week, it was discovered that they were selling knock-off chains of some of the biggest artists in the music industry –like Lil Baby and 21 Savage– all while the artists seemingly had no idea.

Now Walmart Canada has been accused of selling shirts that brand the slogan All Lives Matter. The military green shirt that dons the slogan “ALL LIVES MATTER” was designed by Old Glory Tee, a familiar brand found in Walmart stores. There’s also an All Lives Matter American Flag license plate photo that is still available on the website.

In what’s a ploy to make as much money as possible disguised as being fair, Walmart also has a section for Black Lives Matter apparel.

The only problem with selling All Lives Matter Shirts is that All Lives Matter is basically a racist retort to those who are wanting to point out the grave injustices taken out on Black lives daily. It’s not that all lives don’t matter, it’s that Black lives are disproportionately at danger of being lost daily– whether it be by police brutality or COVID-19. By selling these ALM shirts, Walmart is totally undermining and further perpetuating the systemic racism towards Black people in America.

It even nullifies the $100 million commitment they made towards racial equity.

Walmart Canada: We are taking steps to address racism. Also Walmart: This ALL LIVES MATTER merch is available for pick up in three locations near you. Absolutely disgusting. Remove this right now @WalmartCanada https://t.co/cUg4yRrKef pic.twitter.com/TFW4vVwuIH — Farzana Khan (@_Farzanakhan) June 23, 2020

Walmart said in an email that its online marketplace has third party sellers, which is what Old Glory is, must pass a review before they are allowed to sell items on Walmart.com.

Those include: ensuring the products they sell comply with all applicable laws, regulations, legal requirements, and generally accepted industry standards. Walmart said sellers can’t post illegal or prohibited products.

Since the shirts violate none of those, that’s how it ended up on the website.