Ja Morant Clarifies His Stance On Police Violence In America: “We NEED Good Cops To Step Up”

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has issued an apology after reposting a photo that said ‘F*ck 12.”

The photo displayed his no. 12 jersey, with “F*ck” in place of his last name. Now, the professional baller is clarifying his stance on the issue of police violence.

“I want to first apologize for reposting something that didn’t clearly and accurately convey what I wanted to share. My post was intended to focus on the bad cops who get away with the murder of unarmed Black men and women, and those who continue to harass peaceful Black Lives Matter protestors,” Morant began. “I know there are good cops ’12’ out there. I know some, and a few are family. I am thankful to the cops at Murray State who took care of me, and the cops who continue to watch over me with the Grizzlies. We NEED good cops to step up and make sure other cops are not abusing their power. There have been too many Black lives taken by police that could have been prevented. You may see me as just a basketball player and I may lose fans for taking a stand, but I won’t stay silent.”

“Black lives matter!!,” he continued. “Where’s the justice for Breonna Taylor?? And the other countless innocent Black lives that have been taken at the hands of dirty cops with no convictions?”

Ja Morant has since deleted the “F*ck 12” post from his social media. Chime in with your thoughts on where he stands.