21 Savage Teams With Chime To Launch Free Online Financial Literacy Program For Kids

21 Savage vow to take financial literacy seriously just got a bit more real.

Back in 2018, the Atlanta (or British?) rapper established a financial literacy campaign named after his hit song “Bank Account” to help teach kids from an early age learn about the value of money, how to save it, and how to make more of it. With his partners Get Schooled and Juma, the program saw some success, but speedbumps began to arise when the coronavirus hit America hard. So, to make things easier for everyone stuck in the crib, 21 has created an at-home version of the Bank Account campaign.

“During these uncertain times of economic hardship, Savage feels that financial literacy is more important than ever and should be made available for free to the next generation to empower them to succeed with the right tools on their journey,” the press release reads.

The new venture will include a partnership with Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to make sure students in the city have access to free WiFi and tablets.

“I feel like it’s important more than ever to give our next generation the tools to succeed in life,” the Grammy-winning rapper said in a statement.

To help empower the youth to know the power of money, Savage is also teaming up with EverFi, an education technology platform and Chime, which is dedicated to creating a cutting edge mobile banking system with no nitpicking fees.

Chime has some tips for kids of every age on currency, which includes learning the basic concepts of money management for elementary school students, planning your financial future for middle schoolers, and high school students can explore different lessons around budgeting and entrepreneurship.

Savage first announced the program back in 2018 while on The Ellen Show.

“I started the 21 Savage Bank Account Campaign and its to help kids learn how to save money and make money, and open bank accounts for kids,” he explained. But even better than just starting the campaign, 21 put his money where his mouth is and donated a hefty check of his own. In a very on-brand move, the check was in the amount of $21,000.