Altanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Disappointed At ATLiens Throwing Huge Mansion Party

The city of Atlanta really is trying very hard to be the new Florida.

Atlanta’s mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, is very disappointed at some of her ATLiens after news broke of an enormous mansion party that over 800 people attended in her city before it got shut down by police. TMZ acquired video of the private topless pandemic soiree that took place over Memorial Day Weekend that featured twerking strippers, money throwing but no mask-wearing, and social distancing.

A spokeswoman for the Bottoms expressed the mayor’s disappointment, Bottoms also made sure to shoutout the majority of Atlanta natives who continue to take this pandemic serious in a statement:

“While the Mayor is extremely disappointed to see these isolated events, she is encouraged by the vast majority of Atlantans who value their lives and the lives of others enough to practice social distancing and use some common sense.”

Despite Trump butt-kissing Governor Brian Kemp doing his best to please his president by recklessly re-opening the state, Bottoms has held firm and continues to urge Atlantans to stay home and stay safe.

Back to the party, it is being reported the owner of the mansion also owns a couple of local strip clubs. According to the celebrity gossip site, the Atlanta police department was responding to a noise complaint before ultimately shutting down the part at 12:00 midnight on Saturday (May.23).

We seriously hope all the attendees will go get tested after putting themselves in serious danger to make it rain, drink, and smoke some hookah. You can watch the video and shake your head at these bonehead individuals below.

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty