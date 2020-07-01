‘Beavis & Butt-Head’ Will Return With 2 New Seasons On Comedy Central [Details]

Beavis & Butt-Head is getting two new seasons.

Comedy Central landed the deal, which according to reports, will see Beavis & Butt-Head return with a modern twist.

“Comedy Central has announced an expansive deal with Emmy award-winning Mike Judge to re-imagine MTV’s seminal, Gen X-defining Beavis and Butt-Head, as well as additional spin-offs and specials,” MTV states, adding “In this new iteration, Beavis and Butt-Head are entering a whole new Gen Z world. Comedy Central has ordered two seasons of the new series with meta-themes relatable to both new and old fans – Gen X parents and their Gen Z kids. Judge is set to write, produce and provide voice over for both iconic characters.”

“It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again,” Judge said in a statement, according to GameSpot.

If you’ve never watched, IMDB describes the ’90s show as an “animated MTV series about two teenage heavy-metal music fans who occasionally do idiotic things because they’re bored. For them, everything is ‘cool’ or ‘sucks.'”

There aren’t many more details yet about the return of the show — in the meantime let us know if you’re enthused.