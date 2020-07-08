Curren$y Connects With BAPE On Jet Life-Approved BAPE STAs

If there’s a head-scratching collab between artist and brand that you thought was long overdue, its Curren$y and BAPE.

And now, the beautiful connection has finally been made. The rapper has been a sneakerhead for his entire career with an affinity for the colorful BAPE silhouettes. Because if you’re a fan of the New Orleans rapper, then you know the only thing that could possibly rival his love for old school cars, is his obsession with footwear.

And with that, the BAPE® x CURREN$Y BAPE STA was born. But if you ask Curren$y, the collaboration was just a matter of time.

“I predicted that this collaboration will happen, sometime in my long life,” expressed the rapper.

BAPE’s known for its vibrant kicks, keeps things relatively chill this time around with a clean blue colorway, a green star along the side with a striking yellow sock liner.

“This is a collaboration project between BAPE® and CURREN$Y, an accomplished worldwide famous rapper out of New Orleans following Lil Wayne, who has enamored and collaborated with big-name artists like The Alchemist and Wiz Khalifa. Blue toned colors streamline the look and the backstay is engraved with a black stamp of “Jet Life”, the rapper’s record label,” says BAPE in the press release.

In the early 2000s, Nigo made BAPE synonymous with hip hop culture and had everyone from Lil Wayne to the Clipse rocking the kicks and the hoodies that zipped all the way up. While other brands have taken some of BAPE’s market share, it’s still deeply ingrained into the culture. Back in February, when we first got a look at the Curren$y collab, it was also revealed that Dreamville‘s own Bas will be getting a customized pair. However, there’s no info suggesting there will be a general release.

The BAPE x CURREN$Y BAPE STA will be available on Saturday, July 11 at BAPE locations, US.BAPE.COM, BAPE.COM WEB STORE, and ZOZOTOWN.

Jet Life crew rejoice…