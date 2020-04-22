Quarantine & Craft: BAPE Drops Kit To Design Your Own BAPESTAs

As the coronavirus takes over our lives and forces us to stay home, BAPE has found a new way to keep us busy.

Sneakerheads are stuck inside which means with all the dope releases lately, like the Defining Moment Air Jordan 6s, you’re unable to get ‘fits off. But BAPE wants you to get a little more creative than that and design your own sneaker with its Papercraft kit. The company is offering up a digital guide that allows you to print out and design your BAPESTA’s however you’d like.

Once you print out the sneakers, with a little ingenuity (and probably some tape) you can put the shoe together to create a 3D model.

The Air Force One-like silhouette rose to prominence in the late 2000s with loud colors and cosigns from the likes of Lil Wayne & Pharrell. While you’re still pining over the coveted Easter colorway, now is your chance to them whatever flair you’re feeling in the moment. If your colorway is hot enough, BAPE will even feature the design on their social media accounts.

“Let quarantine bring out the creativity in you! Download the BAPE STA™️ papercraft kit to design and build your dream pair. Share your creation using #papercraftbapesta and your masterpiece could end up on our story for the world to see. Download the template from the link in bio,” reads the Instagram caption.

Finally a pair of BAPE’s we can all cop with ease. Get the template and some dope BAPE wallpapers here.