Vans And Supreme Collaborate On Distressed Denim Collection

A tandem we’ll never get tired of seeing have connected again.

Supreme has announced that it is collaborating with Vans for a hole punch denim collection. The offering includes no clothing, just four pairs of Vans that feature hole punched denim on the Vans Sk8-Hi and the Vans Slip-On.

Each silhouette will be offered in a washed denim version and a black denim version. If the hole punched denim looks familiar, it’s because it was also featured on Supreme’s denim trucker jacket that dropped earlier this year. Vans set it off with co-branding throughout, which includes the word Supreme arched across the heel and the infamous Vans stamp across the vulcanized rubber midsole.

Vans also participated in the #BlackOutDay2020 movement on June 7, by removing product offerings from the homepage of its site and instead left a message showing its support for the Black community.

Black Out Day is an effort to close the racial wealth gap as we hope to put a hold on giving money to white-owned corporations and purely support people who look like us and make products for us.

“A new pair of vans can wait. Today is #BlackoutDay, so before you spend money on our site, we ask that you consider shopping with your favorite Black-owned businesses or donating to organizations such as the NAACP, GSA Network, and the Color Of Change,” read the homepage.

Shoutout to @VANS_66 for this. "A new pair of vans can wait. Today is #BlackoutDay, so before you spend money on our site, we ask that you consider shopping with your favorite Black-owned businesses or donating to organizations…" @wdsu pic.twitter.com/OapZCkvJCn — Christina Watkins (@CWatkinsWDSU) July 7, 2020

Supreme also announced it will donate half a million dollars to multiple organizations that are at the forefront of fighting and social injustice. The money will be split between four organizations; Black Lives Matter, Equal Justice Initiative, Campaign Zero, and Black Futures Lab.

“The Black community has inspired and supported Supreme since day one … We stand in solidarity with the fight for justice and equality, and will continue to invest in the community,” the company said in a statement made via Instagram on Thursday.

The Supreme x Vans Hole Punch Denim Collection drops on July 9 at Supreme stores and SupremeNewYork.com, followed by a release in Japan on July 11.

Peep the entire collection below: