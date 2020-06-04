Streetwear Giant Supreme Pledges $500,000 to Social Justice Groups

We are witnessing a revolution.

Popular streetwear brand Supreme has announced they are going to donate half a million dollars to multiple organizations that are at the forefront of fighting and combating social injustice.

The money will be split between four organizations; Black Lives Matter, Equal Justice Initiative, Campaign Zero, and Black Futures Lab.

“The Black community has inspired and supported Supreme since day one … We stand in solidarity with the fight for justice and equality, and will continue to invest in the community,” the company said in a statement made via Instagram on Thursday.

Previously, the company has exemplified a benevolent attitude towards charities making contributions back in April to support COVID-19 relief efforts with a limited t-shirt.

“Supreme will release a Benefit Box Logo tee to support youth and families facing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Box Logo Tee features original artwork by Takashi Murakami. 100% of proceeds will go to HELP USA,” stated the brand in April when the $60 shirt was announced. It ultimately brought in $1,052,040.

The famous skate brand also made an announcement that they would provide assistance to about 30,000 people who are suffering from poverty and homelessness. This donation comes in the days following the Supreme SoHo store being ransacked by looters, onlookers say there was nothing left to take once the crowd was done with the store.