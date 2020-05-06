Supreme’s Barbour Collaboration Will Having You Dreaming Of Getting Fits Off After Quarantine Ends

If you’ve been dreaming of ‘fits to get off once you’re out of quarantine, you’re not alone.

Yeah, you could spend your money on getting your work from home gear right and staying as comfortable as possible, or you can keep stacking all those pieces you’ll wear when outside opens up again. Per usual, one brand that has you covered is Supreme.

The NY based skate brand recently hooked up with Barbour to design some wax jackets with matching waist bags, bucket hats, and camp hats. All four offerings come in Black, bright orange, and leopard if wanna get flashy.

The collection drops May 7, and the orange and animal print jackets take a new school approach on a wax jacket that usually consists of subtle muted colors outfitted for the most practical of people. Practicality is pretty much part of Barbour’s ethos as the brand is known for its luxury waxed jackets that have become a staple for those in Great Britain and Wall Street bros alike. Supreme chose the popular Bedale cut of the jacket to give it the brand’s typical flare.

“In 1980, Dame Margaret designed three jackets for North Sheilds established brand Barbour – the Bedale, the Beaufort, and the Border. The Bedale was originally designed as an equestrian jacket, the shorter length was ideal when riding, and the rear vents in the jacket made it easier to wear in the saddle,” explains Supreme.

In other Supreme news, the brand recently hooked up with nonprofit HELP USA to create a box logo tee designed by Takashi Murakami that raised $1,052,040, and all of it went to charity.

“Supreme will release a Benefit Box Logo tee to support youth and families facing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Box Logo Tee features original artwork by Takashi Murakami. 100% of proceeds will go to HELP USA,” stated the brand last month when the $60 shirt was announced.