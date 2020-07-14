Hypebeasts Rejoice, Hood By Air Is Coming Back This Thursday

The brand, once-beloved by A$AP Rocky, is ending its hiatus from the fashion streets.

Shayne Oliver announced he is relaunching his fashion label, Hood By Air, following his stint as Helmut Lang’s guest designer. The brand has been on hiatus since 2017 and is launching because “even now gentrification leaves no physical spaces for new, influential ideas to exist or reside. So Hood By Air will be a place for these ideas to have a home,” Oliver explained.

HBA’s relaunch will be broken into four subcategories “HOOD BY AIR,” “HBA,” “MUSEUM,” and “ANONYMOUS CLUB.” Every year the brand will host an activation or hold a themed event.

Per Highsnobiety here are the breakdowns of each category:

“HBA” will exist as a direct-to-consumer platform releasing products “without the constraints of old-world calendars and cadence.”

“MUSEUM” refers to the archival pieces from the original Hood By Air brand, which guest designers-in-residence will reinterpret for a new generation. “By leveraging past icons and silhouettes born from young BIPOC creatives, a new future will be informed and developed” reads a brand statement.

Meanwhile, “ANONYMOUS CLUB” will function as an independent platform to support emerging talent.

Fashion addicts who missed the brand won’t have to wait too long for the return of HBA. This Thursday (Jul.16), HBA will be dropping a limited-edition T-shirt alongside a limited-edition cash card designed in collaboration with Cash Card App. The limited drop does not just feed the fashion massive. It will also be for a good cause. All proceeds from sales of the t-shirt will go towards Black Trans Femmes in the Arts, Emergency Release Fund, and Gays & Lesbians Living In A Transgender Society.

Thanks to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the fashion world has taken a severe hit. Oliver sees that as an opportunity to change an “antiquated system.”

“There is another world that still needs to be created. It’s about tearing the old one down while figuring out a way to build a new one up, and in the midst of all of that, amplifying the ideas and conversations that we feel are important. 13-years-ago Hood By Air was birthed out of young, black, and POC creatives performing at the highest level. This was the contemporary output because no one else was doing it. Hood By Air resides here to allow risk and be vanguards for where it’s going next. Hood By Air, the new institution.”

Good luck securing a t-shirt before it ends up on a resale sight.

Photo: Matthew Sperzel / Getty