Life Is Good: Future Announces College Scholarships For Georgia Residents Affected By COVID-19

Future has announced that he will be continuing his philanthropic efforts as the coronavirus continues to affect everyone’s lives.

The Atlanta born rapper decided that he will be distributing scholarships to incoming freshmen through his FreeWish Foundation. The initiative is called “I’m Still a Dreamer,” and any individual who has been affected by COVID-19 can apply.

“You don’t have to be in the perfect situation or come from the perfect background to reach for your dreams. Despite this COVID-19 pandemic, I encourage all dreamers to continue to dream big,” said Future in a press statement.

Applicants must submit a video detailing how coronavirus has personally affected their lives and what qualifies them to be a scholarship recipient. There’s also a grade point average requirement of a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, you must be a resident of the state of Georgia and currently enrolled in school for the Fall 2020 semester.

The highest reward for the scholarship fund will be $2,500. Future teamed with his mother, Stephanie Jester, and his sister Tia Wilburn-Anderson to help inner-city youth of Atlanta transform their lives.

“We acknowledge that many families have been financially impacted by COVID-19. As we fast forward into this new climate we would like to continue to make dreams come alive and wishes come true,” said Jester.

Those who meet the requirements can apply here and make sure you do so before July 27 deadline. Winners from the contest will be announced on August 4.

Scholarship aside, the famed “Mask Off” rapper also donated thousands of face masks to hospitals to make up for the shortage during these uncertain times. He teamed up with local sewing company, Atlanta Sewing Style, to organize a team that will cut, sew, and deliver the masks.

“There is so much that needs to be done during this crisis, and if everyone can step up in some way, we can all get through this together as we serve our community,” said Wilburn-Anderson back in March. “I think that our healthcare professionals are the heroes in this situation, and they are risking their lives for everyone, so it is our responsibility to help protect them.”