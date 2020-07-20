Hypebeasts Across The Pond Rejoice, Supreme Is Having A Very Rare Sale

Well, this is what you would call a pleasant surprise. American skateboard brand Supreme is having a large and unexpected summer sale with a catch.

It’s true hypebeasts, you can get your hands on some Supreme gear that has been reduced by up to 50 percent. BUT currently, this sale only applies to the brand’s EU store. The surprise sale includes popular items like duffle bags, key chains, Supreme x De Martini messenger bags, socks, plain white t-shirts, backpacks, socks, boxers, tanks tops, plaid shirts, denim shirts, half-zip sweatshirts and gear from previous seasons.

Again the sale is only currently taking place on Supremes EU website, but according to Highsnobiety, the US website could see a similar summer sale pop up.

The best part about this is you don’t have to lineup outside, and you can basically and safely shop from your home. So keep hitting refresh on Supreme’s website cause we are sure once the sale starts, everything the insanely-popular brand is trying to move that has been sitting due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be gone.

Photo: Edward Berthelot / Getty