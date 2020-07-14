Russell Westbrook Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19, James Harden Allegedly Also Has Rona

The Houston Rockets will be without their 1-2 punch when the NBA restarts.

The Rockets’ explosive guard, Russell Westbrook, confirmed the suspicions of many when it was revealed he did not travel with the team to Orlando to partake in the NBA’s bubble city restart. In an Instagram post, Westbrook announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the team leaving for Orlando and urged fans and followers to take the highly contagious virus seriously and to wear a mask. He stated he is feeling well and will join the Rockets once he is cleared.

“I tested positive for Covid-19 prior to my team’s departure to Orlando. I’m currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up!”

Westbrook revealing he tested positive for the coronavirus, shifted the attention to his teammate James Harden who also didn’t join the team in Orlando…yet. According to Elite Media on Twitter, Harden also has COVID-19, neither the Rockets nor Harden’s camp have confirmed Elite Media’s reporting.

Further reporting adds that Harden’s “positive test happened in the days leading up to travel into the bubble.”

This positive test happened in the days leading up to travel into the bubble, which is why he didn’t accompany the Rockets to Orlando. https://t.co/DxTayY1YEY — Elite Media Group (@TheEliteMedia_) July 13, 2020

So now, the Rockets will have to play their first game against Dallas without both Harden and Westbrook. Things aren’t going too well in the bubble for the franchise, either. On Monday (Jul.13), the NBA announced that backup center Bruno Cabolclo broke quarantine in the NBA bubble and will also have to quarantine for 14 days. ESPN reports that Cabolclo broke the initial quarantine when he first arrived in Orlando when he “inadvertently” left his room.

Richaun Holmes of the Sacramento Kings also broke the quarantine rules in the bubble when he crossed campus lines to pick up a food order. We understand the food options are a struggle, but bruh almost doomed the league’s restart. He apologized for his actions stating on Twitter:

“After the initial quarantine period, I briefly and accidentally crossed the NBA campus line to pick up a food delivery. I am currently in quarantine and have eight days left. I apologize for my actions and look forward to rejoining my teammates for our playoff push.”

The NBA bubble is off to a rocky start.

Photo: Mike Stobe / Getty