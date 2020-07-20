Lil Baby Details His Own Experiences With Violent Police For Rolling Stone

While the mainstream media may not be covering Black Lives Matter protests as often, demonstrations are still in full swing around the nation. And, many continue to use their voices and platforms to speak out against racism and police violence.

In a new cover story for Rolling Stone, rising rap star Lil Baby reveals he, too, has experienced police brutality, to the extent that he no longer makes it a “big deal.”

From Rolling Stone:

“I’ve been a victim of police brutality,” he continues nonchalantly, while staring at his phone and placing a Chick-fil-A order for nuggets and an ice cream. “I’ve been in prison where white officers control you. I’ve been in a court system where white judges give you a different time than they would give someone white. There have been times I had a physical altercation with an officer, and he then grabbed me and took me to a room where there’s no camera. We have a physical altercation and left me in a room for about an hour. I’m in there yelling and screaming. I’m so accustomed to it, we don’t even make it no big deal.”

“But that’s a huge deal,” I respond.

“That’s what I was saying. Where we come from, we’ve got so accustomed to something going wrong. Right? Ain’t nothing we gon’ be able to do about it. I’m from Atlanta, where they had a unit of police that got dismantled for police brutality. The Red Dogs got dismantled for using way too much force. . . . That shit an everyday thing where I’m from.”

Last month, Lil Baby dropped his protest song “The Bigger Picture,” in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Listen to that below and click here for his full Rolling Stone interview, in which the Atlanta native also speaks on the beginnings of his rap career, his definition of racism, his time as a drug dealer, and more.