Rihanna, Migos, Meek Mill, Nas & More Sign Open Letter Calling For Reform Of New York Police Department

15 days.

Today marks 15 days since the killing of George Floyd, and the country hasn’t stopped marching since. Across all 50 states, there have been marches dedicated to ending police brutality, including bigger cities like Los Angeles and New York City. However, you’d’ think that at protests against police brutality, the cops wouldn’t be committing police brutality, right? Well, unfortunately, no.

Many police forces have shown how they deal with large crowds dominating the streets by using unnecessary force and lying about what really happened– just take a look at the 75-year-old Buffalo resident who was shoved to the ground by law enforcement and scarily began bleeding from the ear. Thankfully, celebs are getting behind an open letter that calls for reform of the biggest police force in the United States– the NYPD.

Rihanna, Migos, Meek Mill, Nas Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber among tons of others have signed a letter to repeal 50-A, a decades-old law that protects police personnel’s disciplinary records from being seen by the public domain. After getting signed, next, it lands on the desks of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

“We must hold accountable those who violate the oath to protect and serve, and find justice for those who are victim to their violence,” the letter reads in part. “An indispensable step is having access to disciplinary records of law enforcement officers. New York statute 50-A blocks that full transparency, shielding a history of police misconduct from public scrutiny, making it harder to seek justice and bring about reform. It must be repealed immediately.”

According to the NY Daily News, there were 10 measures introduced to the New York Senate and Assembly on Monday, June 8, regarding the police force’s brutality against the citizens of New York.