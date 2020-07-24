Olmeca Altos Wants To Help You Bring In National Tequila Day In Style

Tequila owns a significant place amongst those who love to take in their spirits neat or fancy a cocktail to imbibe. Today (July 24) is National Tequila Day and in honor of this festive occasion, Omelca Altos has put together a delectable drink for the celebration.

Olmeca Altos came into fruition under the guiding hands of Englishmen, the late Henry Besant and Dre Masso, both known for their approach to bartending and passing on their well-honed experience as consultants to others in the service industry. After a visit to Mexico, the pair began exploring the vast world of tequila, which has hundreds of brands of varying quality. However, a true tequila hails from Estados Unidos Mexicanos made from the blue agave plant.

With the backing of Pernod Ricard Group, Olmeca, which got its start in the late 1960s, began reaching out and collaborating with seasoned vets like Besant and Masso, who helped refine the final Altosl product alongside Jesús Hernandez, Maestro Tequilero. The end result has been an award-winning trio of tequila expressions under the Olmeca Altos brand — the Plata, Resposado, and Añejo, listed out in terms of aging and flavor complexity.

Altos frames itself as tequila made specifically for mixologists or for those who enjoy the drink in its traditional manner by sipping neat. On its own, the Plata, which we’ve tried, is a beautiful, crystal-clear pour that does not disappoint with its measurable sweetness. No wonder then why it would make for a fine margarita or in the drink recipe Altos has kindly shared with our readers below.

For more on the history of Olmeca Altos and other drink recipes, click here.

Altos Plata

2 parts Altos Plata (usually 1 oz each part)

A handful of diced citrus fruit

2-3 bar spoons of local honey (to taste)

Combine all ingredients in a mixing shaker.

Shake vigorously with cubed dice and pour in glass or cup

Garnish with chopped lemon and lime husks

Photo: Olmeca Altos