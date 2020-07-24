STREAMED: Logic Drops His Final Album “No Pressure,” Curren$y & Harry Fraud Connect For “The OutRunners” & More

Logic — No Pressure

Shortly after announcing his upcoming retirement from hip-hop, Logic unleashes his newest album, No Pressure. The 15-song follow-up to 2019’s Confessions of a Dangerous Mind was executive produced by No I.D.

Logic handles the rhymes and provides some of his own beats on this LP. Longtime collaborator 6ix also offers some production here. They’re joined by fellow producers No I.D. Keanu Beats, Toro y Moi, and more.

Logic announced the album by claiming that it will be his last. “Officially announcing my retirement,” he wrote in a statement to fans. “It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father.”

He’ll also be streaming on Twitch thanks to a new partnership worth a reported seven figures. “I’m blessed enough to have millions of fans and followers. So it is a great partnership,” he told The Verge. “I’m going to bring new eyes to their service, they’re going to bring new money to my bank account, and — I’m just kidding.”

No Pressure is also a nod to Logic’s debut album, Under Pressure. Since then, he’s released a series of works, including The Incredible True Story, Bobby Tarantino, Everybody, and more.

Stream No Pressure below.

Curren$y & Harry Fraud — The OutRunners

Curren$y and Harry Fraud are back at it. The frequent collaborators hit the pavement once again and return to the scene with their latest collection, The OutRunners.

Following projects like Cigarette Boats and The Marina, Spitta Andretti and Harry deliver this 9-song tape full of soulful beats and laid back rhymes. Wiz Khalifa, Rick Ross, Jim Jones, and Conway The Machine make appearances.

Curren$y has said that the duo’s chemistry was formed quickly. “Harry played me some beats and the first five beats he played me are the beats we used for Cigarette Boats,” Spitta told the “All Purpose Show.” Years later, the two continue this bond on The OutRunners below.

The Kid LAROI — F*ck Love

The Kid LAROI has amassed quite a buzz leading up to his new F*ck Love project. Now, the rising Australian rapper unleashes a new 15-song effort featuring Juice WRLD, Lil Mosey, and Corbin.

Boasting production from Charlie Handsome, Neek, OkTanner, Rio Leyva and more, the new effort is an ode to bad romance. “I would say what the whole project is really about…[meeting] a girl, and you’re not taking her that serious, but she’s taking you real seriously…and eventually she gets fed up with it,” he told Billboard.

He went on: “This is a true story – when I was super young, the first girl that I really liked, we were super young, but she fake cheated on me. Even though the relationship didn’t mean anything, I guess you always kind of keep that in the back of your mind, so you never really take anybody else seriously.”

Listen to F*ck Love below.

Flo Milli — Ho, why is you here?

Flo Milli burst on the scene with tracks like “Beef FloMix” and “In the Party.” After making a splash on social media, the Alabama rapper unloads her new 12-track project, Ho, why is you here?.

The aforementioned singles are certainly a part of this collection. She also includes cuts like “Pockets Bigger,” “Send the Addy” and “Pussycat Doll.” Ethereal, Whoismike, Wizzer on the Beat, J-Bo, Versatile, and Shane Parker are among the effort’s producers.

“This project is introducing a revamped newer me, a newer version of myself that I’m still discovering,” she said in a statement, as per HNHH. “This phase of me comes with an ego and an attitude. This is setting the tone for what I have to come in the future, I want everyone to feel the energy I’m coming with.”

Stream Ho, why is you here below.

J. Cole — “The Climb Back” & “Lion King On Ice”

J. Cole didn’t wait until Friday to release a two-pack of tracks. Instead, Jermaine Cole delivered “The Climb Back” and “Lion King On Ice” as part of Lewis Street on Wednesday night.

The Dreamville boss produced the beat for “The Climb Back.” Over his own production, Cole unleashed a fury of rhymes about sleep deprivation, faith, death, and more. “Enough straps to fill four U-Hauls / More death than World War II caused / ‘Round these parts / We pour the brown just to drown these thoughts / of Black corpses in county morgues, Lord, those images haunting.”

Cole co-produced “Lion King On Ice” with T-Minus and jetsonmade. Here, the artist formerly known as Young Simba reflects on his come up. “Gotta move mama from out them apartments / Gotta put Ville on the map, we’re forgotten,” he raps. “Gotta get rich cause my granny picked cotton / Gotta make hits ‘cause if not then I’m floppin’ / But gotta stay me in the process.”

Both songs are expected to appear on Cole’s forthcoming album, The Fall Off. “No date for the album yet,” he told fans on social media. “Taking my time, still finishing.”

Stream Lewis Street below.