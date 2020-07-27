Cam’ron Capes For JAY-Z After Faizon Love Accuses Jigga of “Fake Dope-Dealing.” 

Cam’ron and JAY-Z aren’t the best of friends, but the Harlem rapper isn’t about to let you discredit Hov’s storied drug-dealing past.

Comedian Fazion Love who is well known for saying ridiculous nonsense hopped on a recent episode of HipHopUncensored Podcast and accused JAY-Z “fake dope dealing.”

During his illustrious rap career, HOV doesn’t shy away from detailing his cocaine dealing ways, which helped him become the man he is today in his raps. Love questioned JAY-Z’s hustling stating:

“I like Jay-Z. I like him as a guy, and the whole thing he created about this fake dope-dealing,” he said, “That’s when I stopped liking him. This nigga ain’t sold no cocaine in his life—I don’t think he’s ever won a fight.”

Faizon further argued that JAY is out here telling big tales because he never detailed his fails as a dope dealer and likened Jigga’s stories about his to past to an episode of the hit 80s sitcom, Miami Vice.

“There’s no stories of the other side,” he said. “Somebody going to bust you. Nobody ever sold you pancake? … All this shit sounds like an episode of Miami Vice.”

Cam’ron caught wind of Faizon’s hate and told him chill doggy in an Instagram post on Sunday night (Jul.26). In it, he shared the video of the comedian talking reckless. In the caption, the Diplomat General said, “I know me and Hov haven’t had the best relationship (publicly), but Faizon don’t know what the f**k he’s talking bout.” He added a punctuation mark with the hashtags “#UwasntThere #iwasthere for some it #HusltersRespectHustlers #UwasSellingNicksOutTheIceCreamTruck.”

JAY-Z and Cam’ron’s beef is well documented in the Hip-Hop streets. It was alleged Mr. Carter wasn’t feeling Killa Cam after Jay’s former business partner Dame Dash signed Cam and his Diplomats crew to Roc-A-Fella records. Things reportedly went south after he appointed Cam’ron as Vice President of the iconic record label while JAY-Z was away on vacation. The rappers would go on to trade diss records with each other.

Eventually, Cam’ron and JAY-Z buried the hatchet at HOV’s b-side concert at Webster Hall last year performing Cam’ron’s track “Welcome To New York City” together for the first time. Based on Cam’s actions, its clear the two rappers have a deep mutual respect for one another.

Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty