Oh Boy: Cam’ron Says ‘Paid In Full 2’ Discussions Have Started

A sequel to Paid In Full?

If you have been one of the fans who have been hoping for a following up the cult hood classic, then this news will get you hyped. Speaking with Pandora’s J1, Cam’ron revealed during the live interview that discussions have been taking place for a following up to the JAY-Z and Dame Dash produced crime film.

“These are conversations that we talked about in the last few months. Actually, a couple hours ago, something we talked about [was] pertaining [to] Paid In Full 2. I don’t wanna say 100 percent yes, but we’re definitely in the talks about doing something similar to Paid In Full 1 … It’s definitely a conversation going on right now about that, 100 percent.”

Cam also pointed out that he has been asked many times about the possibility of a Paid in Full 2 during interviews, but this is the first time he is actually giving hope for a sequel. “This is the first time I’m giving you a possibility of ‘Yes,.” The “Oh Boy” rapper also revealed that “one of his friends” are in charge of the film company that will be bringing the film to the big or small screen.

In the film, Cam’ron starred alongside Mekhi Phifer and Wood Harris, and his character Rico was a fan-favorite among the trio in the 2002 film.

Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty