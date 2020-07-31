Rest In Peace, King: CBS To Honor Legacy Of Rep. John Lewis With One-Hour, Star-Studded Special

Following the heartbreaking death of civil rights leader and legend John Lewis, CBS will honor his legacy with a one-hour primetime special.

Titled John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero, the feature will include performances and special appearances by Yolanda Adams, Common, Billy Porter, and more.

“CBS will honor the enduring legacy of Rep. John Lewis and his mission of getting into ‘good trouble’ with JOHN LEWIS: CELEBRATING A HERO, a one-hour primetime special featuring unique musical performances, newsmaker interviews, inspirational conversations and more, to celebrate a life that changed the country. The special, hosted by Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Gayle King and Brad Pitt, will be broadcast Tuesday, August 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network,” a press release states.

The special will also be available at a later date on ViacomCBS brands BET, MTV and Smithsonian, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

“A Jesse Collins Entertainment production in partnership with CBS Entertainment and CBS News, the special will take viewers on a journey into Lewis’ remarkable life, his work and the principles that guided him: wisdom, courage, power, faith and inspiration,” the announcement continues, revealing “… the special will feature unique pairings and performances by Yolanda Adams, Jon Batiste, Common, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Trevor Noah, Billy Porter and Wynonna.”

“This is a celebration of the ‘boy from Troy,’” Tyler Perry commented. “A forefather of the civil rights movement, who would live to see his contributions for equality result in witnessing the swearing in of the first Black United States president.” “John Lewis was an extraordinary man. A man of great vision who lived a life with the purpose of making sure America lived out its ideals,” also remarked.

We are sad to see one of the greatest men to ever live go, but we will continue to honor him the best way we know how… by getting into “good trouble.”