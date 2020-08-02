Hoop Dreams: Master P Claims J. Cole Is Prepping To Try Out For The NBA

No Limit general Master P is hinting that J. Cole is looking to follow in his footsteps…athletically.

Speaking with TMZ exclusively, Master P claims that J. Cole is looking to put down the microphone and pick up a basketball professionally. The “Mr.Ice Cream Man” crafter revealed that he spoke with Cole about transitioning from rap to the NBA and is training for a potential tryout with the professional basketball league.

Per TMZ:

P — whose music and hoops careers are documented in BET’s “No Limit Chronicles” — tells TMZ Sports he had a lengthy conversation with J. Cole about his hoop dreams … and says he’s convinced the rapper is dead serious.

“When I talked to J. Cole, he was like ‘You know, big dog you did it. What do you think I would have to do to make it happen?'”

“I said to get one of these NBA jerseys, it’s not gonna be easy. It’s gonna be a lot of hate, it’s gonna be a lot of people not believing in you, but you know J. Cole — he got the right size, he in the gym!”