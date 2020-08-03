The Rock Partners With RedBird Capital To Purchase Vince McMahon’s XFL For $15 Million

The XFL might be getting new life thanks to The Rock.

Vince McMahon’s second attempt at launching the XFL’s earlier this year was sacked immediately due to the COVID-19 pandemic literally wiping out the football league’s inaugural season. McMahon and the XFL had no choice but to file for bankruptcy protection pretty much signaling the end for the league once again. But now there is news that one of the WWE’s biggest stars, Dwayne The Rock Johnson is looking to save the XFL.

Monday (Aug.3), Sports Business Ben Fischer confirmed that XFL President Jeffrey Pollack revealed to him that Johnson is partnering RedBird Capital to purchase the league for $15 million, a report that Sportico is also reporting. The pair will split ownership with Johnson’s ex-wife Dany Garcia who happens to The Rock’s business partner.

News: A group including @TheRock and RedBird Capital has acquired the XFL out of bankruptcy for $15M, XFL President Jeffrey Pollack confirms. — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) August 3, 2020

No details about the league’s relaunch outside of Johnson and RedBird Capital purchasing the league before it was auctioned as part of bankruptcy proceedings have been revealed. This will be the third attempt at getting the league off the ground, but this time, it will have the popularity of the biggest movie star in the world behind it. Oh, and keep in the mind anything The Rock puts his name behind absolutely does well cause he knows how to push it.

Looks like The Rock’s show Ballers are coming to fruition. In the HBO original show’s final season, Johnson’s character was working to purchase an NFL franchise. Now in real life, he owns his own professional league.

Photo: NBC / Getty