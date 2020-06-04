Rock 2024?: Dwayne Johnson Lays The Smackdown On Donald Trump’s Leadership In Passionate Video

The Rock has seen enough.
We are at an inflection point, following the fatal arrest of George Floyd, death of Breonna Taylor, and modern-day lynching Ahmaud Arbery. The entire world is now in the streets screaming Black Lives Matter. Dwayne’ The Rock’ Johnson, who also has spoken out about Floyd, has now set his sights on Donald Trump and his lack of leadership as the country is grappling with two viruses, racism, and COVID-19, disproportionally affecting Black people and other people of color.
Past few days I’ve been stunned trying make sense of George Floyd’s death. The video. The plea for breath. The callous response. The racism. The killing. This is our ongoing disease. I’ve had cops in my family. Good men. And there’s a cop code, granting you the authority to use force if your life is in danger. But when a man is handcuffed, on the ground, no longer a threat, with your brothers in arms standing around watching and he struggles to say, “please I can’t breathe” when your knee is on his neck.. not his back, but his neck – cutting off his air. Cop code must become moral code. Ethics code. HUMANITY code. Knowing that if you don’t ease up, then that man is going to die. So when you decide to not ease up, your intention is to kill. And that’s what this was. George Floyd, said “officer I can’t breathe” as he struggled for air. He said these words a total of 15 times. Not once. Not twice. 15 times. These officers will be charged, I’m positive of that. Held accountable. But then where’s the greater accountability? The leadership to healing. More importantly, the leadership to EQUALITY. We ultimately win when we can normalize equality. I’m so sorry to the Floyd family. My heart breaks for you. Let the process begin now. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #NormalizeEquality
In a video shared on social media that is giving off some serious presidential vibes, without naming Trump directly, The Rock asked, “Where are you? Where is our leader? Where is our leader at this time when our country is down on its knees, begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain with its arms out, just wanting to be heard?”
We know where he was Rock, hiding in the White House bunker tweeting and taking bad photo-ops in front churches while holding a bible upside down. Johnson wasn’t finished calling Trump out on his weakness, he continued:
Where is our compassionate leader who’s going to step up to our country who’s down on its knees, and extend a hand and say, ‘You stand up, stand up with me because I got you. I hear you, I’m listening to you. And you have my word that I’m going to do everything in my power, until my dying day, my last breath, to do everything I can to create the change that is needed, to normalize equality because Black lives matter.’ Where are you?”
“We must become the leaders we are looking for. I’ll ask it one more time: Where are you? Where is that compassionate leader who steps up and takes accountability for his country and all the people in our country? Where are you? I’ll tell you what, we’re here. We’re all here. The process to change has already begun. You can feel it across our country. Change is happening. It’s going to take time. We’re going to get beat up. We’re going to take our lumps. There’s going to be blood, but the process of change has already begun.”
The 48-year-old retired WWE superstar and now actor basically laid the smackdown on Trump verbally and didn’t even have to utter his name. Johnson’s video follows John Boyega, who fought back the tears while delivering his own passionate speech at a Black Lives Matter rally held at Hyde Park across the pond.
The world is fed up. You can watch The Rock’s entire speech below.
Our country is crippled and on its knees, begging to be heard and pleading for change. Where is our compassionate leader? The leader who unifies and inspires our country at our most painful time when we need it the most. The leader who steps up and takes full accountability for our country and embraces every color in it. The leader who picks our country up off its knees and says you have my word – we got this – and together, change will happen. Where are you? Because we’re all here. Maybe one day that galvanizing leader will emerge. Either way, the process to change has already begun. #normalizeequality #blacklivesmatter
Photo: Albert L. Ortega / Getty