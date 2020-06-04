Rock 2024?: Dwayne Johnson Lays The Smackdown On Donald Trump’s Leadership In Passionate Video

The Rock has seen enough.

We are at an inflection point, following the fatal arrest of George Floyd, death of Breonna Taylor, and modern-day lynching Ahmaud Arbery. The entire world is now in the streets screaming Black Lives Matter. Dwayne’ The Rock’ Johnson, who also has spoken out about Floyd, has now set his sights on Donald Trump and his lack of leadership as the country is grappling with two viruses, racism, and COVID-19, disproportionally affecting Black people and other people of color.

In a video shared on social media that is giving off some serious presidential vibes, without naming Trump directly, The Rock asked, “Where are you? Where is our leader? Where is our leader at this time when our country is down on its knees, begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain with its arms out, just wanting to be heard?”

We know where he was Rock, hiding in the White House bunker tweeting and taking bad photo-ops in front churches while holding a bible upside down. Johnson wasn’t finished calling Trump out on his weakness, he continued:

Where is our compassionate leader who’s going to step up to our country who’s down on its knees, and extend a hand and say, ‘You stand up, stand up with me because I got you. I hear you, I’m listening to you. And you have my word that I’m going to do everything in my power, until my dying day, my last breath, to do everything I can to create the change that is needed, to normalize equality because Black lives matter.’ Where are you?”

“We must become the leaders we are looking for. I’ll ask it one more time: Where are you? Where is that compassionate leader who steps up and takes accountability for his country and all the people in our country? Where are you? I’ll tell you what, we’re here. We’re all here. The process to change has already begun. You can feel it across our country. Change is happening. It’s going to take time. We’re going to get beat up. We’re going to take our lumps. There’s going to be blood, but the process of change has already begun.”

The 48-year-old retired WWE superstar and now actor basically laid the smackdown on Trump verbally and didn’t even have to utter his name. Johnson’s video follows John Boyega, who fought back the tears while delivering his own passionate speech at a Black Lives Matter rally held at Hyde Park across the pond.

The world is fed up. You can watch The Rock’s entire speech below.

Photo: Albert L. Ortega / Getty