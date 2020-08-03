A Giant Afro Pick Sculpture Is Touring America Ahead Of The 2020 Presidential Election

A massive afro pick sculpture will begin making a tour around the country ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election. The pick is meant to serve as a symbol of strength and unity.

The artist, Hank Willis Thomas, sculpted the 28-foot high, 7,000-pound pick, and named it “All Power to All People.” Thomas himself describes the art as a celebration, it is also a part of his Kindred Arts project.

“To me, the work is a celebration and a provocation,” Thomas said to the Guardian. “It’s a symbol of community, strength, justice, and belonging that aims to inspire action and demand social change.”

As of right now, the sculpture is in Atlanta, where it will be on display until August 11 when it will be moved to Washington, D.C. The sculpture’s time in D.C. will coincide with Al Sharpton‘s Get Your Knee Off Our Necks: Commitment March on Washington.

Since the beginning of June, when Black Lives Matter protest began across America, numerous statues around the country have been taken down and called into question the origins of those statues. That is where Thomas drew his inspiration for this project.

“Public monuments have a higher charge now,” he explained. “With all the things that have been happening with monuments across the country, this felt more important than ever.”

An afro pick is a staple in the Black community for people that sport afros since its creation in 1969. All cities that will host the pick have yet to be announced yet.