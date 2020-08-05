The Warm Up?: The Detroit Pistons Extend NBA Tryout Invite To J. Cole

Oh, word? Looks like Jermaine Cole’s alleged hoop dreams of balling professionally in the NBA might come true.

The Detroit Pistons have seemingly stepped up and extended an NBA tryout invite to J. Cole to make their squad. In a quoted retweet of a Bleacher Report post featuring a video cole shooting in the gym, the Pistons shot their shot at cole while featuring a photo of the team’s jersey with Cole’s name on the back stating:

“.@JColeNC we see you out here. You said they only got 12 slots on the Pistons. Hit us up for that tryout. This is for all the dreamers @bleacherreport #Dreamville.”

The Piston’s offer follows Master P sharing with TMZ exclusively that Cole was considering putting down the microphone and picking up a basketball. P, born, Percy Miller, knows all about making the transition from Hip-Hop to the league signing, not one, but two NBA contracts in the late ’90s shared what he told the “Power Trip” crafter.

“When I talked to J. Cole, he was like ‘You know, big dog you did it. What do you think I would have to do to make it happen?’”

“I said to get one of these NBA jerseys, it’s not gonna be easy. It’s gonna be a lot of hate, it’s gonna be a lot of people not believing in you, but you know J. Cole — he got the right size, he in the gym!”