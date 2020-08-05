JAY- Z & Long Island University Set To Open Roc Nation School Of Music, Sports & Entertainment

JAY-Z and Roc Nation have teamed up with Long Island University Brooklyn to launch an all-new venture, Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment.

Enrollment for the school will begin in the Fall of 2021, and it is expected that at least 25% of the freshmen class will qualify to receive Roc Nation Hope Scholarships, according to The Grio. The scholarship recipients will be chosen from a pool of students who excelled in academia at the high school level and will be first-time freshmen in the Fall of 2021. In addition to graduating from the school totally debt-free, they will receive tailored mentorship from mentors in the program.

The Roc Nation School will have undergraduate majors such as music, music technology, entrepreneurship, sports management, and some other majors that are meant to “introduce the world to the next generation of unmatched talent.”

Desiree Perez, Roc Nation CEO, deemed the entertainment companies partnership with LIU to be “a true investment in our community and young people in Brooklyn, in New York City, and beyond.”

“Our proximity in and around New York City’s epicenter of music and sports clearly positions us to offer unparalleled experiential learning and access to professional opportunities that will launch students to success,” LIU President Dr. Kimberly Cline said in a statement. “We look forward to joining with Roc Nation to offer an unprecedented educational resource that opens up the entertainment and sports world to a new and eager generation.”

Starting this upcoming spring, the school will begin operating summer residential camps, which will primarily focus on music and sports management. Hopefully, by the time classes start up, the coronavirus outbreak won’t be so prevalent, and courses will be in-person.