Cupid In A Ski Mask: Drake Adds New $300,000 Chain To His Collection [Photos]

Drake is spending his quarantine racking up on new bling and we ain’t mad at it one bit.

After showing off a new pair of diamond chains that honor the late legend Tupac Shakur, Drake added to his growing collection with another chain from Jason of Beverly Hills. Running the rapper an additional $300,000, on top of the $900K he spent on his Pac pieces, Drizzy’s newest trinket is reminiscent of his own rap persona, as it depicts cupid in a ski mask.

It isn’t hard to figure out — Drake is known for catering to the ladies in his songs, while also coming through with hard bars on tracks like “Mob Ties,” as HotNewHipHop also notes.

Check out all three pieces below.