Moca Masks: Museum Of Contemporary Art Teams Up With Virgil Abloh, Yoko Ono, & More For New Face Mask Collection

Following the disappointing series of events that led to the Black community blasting Virgil Abloh, new reports state the designer is one of nine artists who teamed up with L.A.’s Museum of Contemporary Art for a good cause.

As we all know, wearing a face mask is a life or death decision amid the coronavirus pandemic, so MOCA partnered with creatives to design some specially-made masks. “The masks were designed by nine artists, including Virgil Abloh, Barbara Kruger, Yoko Ono, Hank Willis Thomas and The Andy Warhol Foundation for Visual Arts,” HypeBeast reports, noting some of the manufacturing details.

“Made with 100 percent polyester micro-fiber, the masks are comprised of two layers of fabric and feature a pocket on the inside with open sides so that customers can insert their own filter for extra protection. A closed loop at the top and ties at the bottom allow the mask to be put on effortlessly and tied securely when needed,” HypeBeast adds.

The masks are $28 each, reusable, and available on the MOCA website. The sales will reportedly support MOCA’s operations during COVID-19. More photos below.