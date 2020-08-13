Dak Prescott Opens Up About The Death Of His Brother For The First Time Ever

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott decided to open up and speak about the passing of his older brother Jace for the first time. In a video conference call with the media Wednesday, Dak revealed just how vital Jace was to the Prescott family.

“He meant a lot to my family, meant a lot to me, he’s part of the reason I am a quarterback,” Prescott said. “When I was a little kid, he’s the reason that I first started throwing the football.”

Jace Prescott passed away unexpectedly at the age of 31 this past April, but his cause of death has not been publicly released.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott lost 31-year-old brother, Jace, in April. Dak: "I have the obligation to live on and carry on another legacy. So now it's not just my mother, it's my brother as well. I will continue to do that in every walk of my life." pic.twitter.com/6MGbQ4qqUl — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) August 13, 2020