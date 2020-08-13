Dak Prescott Opens Up About The Death Of His Brother For The First Time Ever

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott decided to open up and speak about the passing of his older brother Jace for the first time. In a video conference call with the media Wednesday, Dak revealed just how vital Jace was to the Prescott family.
“He meant a lot to my family, meant a lot to me, he’s part of the reason I am a quarterback,” Prescott said. “When I was a little kid, he’s the reason that I first started throwing the football.”
Jace Prescott passed away unexpectedly at the age of 31 this past April, but his cause of death has not been publicly released.
Despite all of the turmoil he and his family have gone through this year, Dak is still benevolent. Prescott has pledged to donate over $1 million to “improve police training and address systemic racism through education and advocacy in our country.”
“I’m here for the people to help create a better culture within our law enforcement so we can gain that trust,” said Dak.
The Cowboys have started training camp, and the 2020 NFL season is expected to begin on Sunday, September 13.