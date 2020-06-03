Dak Prescott Pledges $1 Million To “Improve Our Police Training And Address Systematic Racism”

Celebrities and athletes alike are finding ways to use their voice –and money– to help fight against the racial injustices across America.

People like Drake and The Weeknd have pledged money to racial injustice initiatives and the bail fund to help those jailed amid the protests that have taken place in all 50 states. The latest millionaire to step up is Dak Prescott, but instead of giving money to those in need, he donated $1 million to “improve our police training and address systematic racism through education and advocacy.”

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback took to Instagram with a four-part post to reveal how angry is about the killing of George Floyd and the many Black men and women who are wrongfully killed at the hands of police prior.

“As a Black Multiracial American, I am disgusted and unsettled!” he wrote. “I am as optimistic as they come! I try to understand and find the positive in every aspect of my life. As our communities take action, protesting and fighting for the justice of George Floyd and every black life, I am with you!”

While he’s for peaceful protests, he writes that looting isn’t the right way to go about it.

“I do not believe looting or that violence is the answer,” he added. “I have personally struggled, along with our country, since the Coronavirus pandemic began. Anxiety became something I had to understand and battle with as I searched for a bigger purpose without the game of football around. I wanted to help, make a change, be a part of something that fixed the pandemic. I lost an Idol, my brother. He and I shared the same mission: FIND A BIGGER PURPOSE!”

The US has seen protests every day since ex Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was caught on video shoving his knee into the neck of George Floyd as he pleaded for his life on May 2.