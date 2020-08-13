Cozy Boys: Nike Introduces Your New Favorite House Shoes With The “Offline”

Nike, who is usually making the best footwear to keep you supported when you’re on the move, is switching things up.

Now the brand wants you to recognize how important mental health is and to chill out sometimes and has some footwear to make those lazy days even more stylish. Introducing the aptly named Nike Offline, which is a slip-on show derived from the Nike Sportswear’s N. 354 footwear line.

Unlike your typical slides, the Offline comes with two insoles that you can swap out depending on your current vibe.

“The Offline includes two unique sensory drop-in midsoles, interchangeable based on mood and overall feeling. Sensation 001, with strategically placed nubs, offers a massage-like experience for the wearer. Sensation 002 has a greater volume nub pattern for a comfortable prolonged wear time throughout the day,” reveals the press release.

The shoe also features exposed foam padding on the tongue and an adjustable strap to keep your cozy AF but also secured.

For now, the Offline will drop in two colors– a white colorway with gray and green detailing and a black pair with cyan and orange detailing.

Pricing of the slip-on has yet to be named, but with a release date of August 28, we’ll find out pretty soon. For a more detailed look at what could be your new favorite house slippers, peep the gallery below.

In other Nike news, on the 55th anniversary of the historic Voting Rights Act, the Portland-based company announced a partnership with Time to Vote, a nonpartisan effort to increase voter participation in U.S. elections.

“At NIKE, Inc., we believe every voice matters and every vote counts. Regardless of their political affiliation, from education and registration to engagement and participation, Nike will work to support them,” said Hilary Krane, NIKE, Inc. EVP, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel. “It feels especially appropriate to make this commitment on the 55th anniversary of the day that our country removed barriers that prevented Black voters from casting their ballots.”