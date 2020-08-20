Despite Some “Issues”, Roy Jones Jr. Says Fight With Mike Tyson Is Still On

The battle of the aged titans is still on!

TMZ Sports is exclusively reporting that despite some “issues,” the highly-anticipated exhibition matchup between the two professional boxing living legends, Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., is still happening. There were some concerns that Jones Jr. was going to pull out of the fight due to a date change, but that is indeed not the case, the celebrity gossip site reports.

Apparently, Roy was not happy with Tyson’s camp pushing the date back from September 12 to November 28, because messing with his “strict” training schedule. Some other minor issues were bothering Roy as well.

Tyson, on the other hand, looks like he is in the best shape of his life, and also recently fought a shark…no seriously he did.

Per TMZ:

Roy already had begun training and was on a strict timeline to prepare himself. So, when the date changed … we’re told he was frustrated and vented his issues to Tyson’s camp and the people organizing the fight.