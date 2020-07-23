The Comeback: Mike Tyson Is Making A Return To The Boxing Ring To Fight Roy Jones Jr.

The return to the ring that Mike Tyson has been teasing is finally coming to fruition.

According to Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports, the undercard of the event –which is set to take place in California– will feature boxers facing MMA fighters. But the bout everyone will be talking about features Tyson taking on Roy Jones Jr. Iole’s report comes after Tyson announces his own boxing business, dubbed the Legend Boxing League with the first fight set to go down on September 12.

The heavyweight champ made that big announcement on Twitter alongside a clip of him boxing and telling other athletes –of any sport– to get in touch with his team so that they too can relive their glory years for the second time.

Introducing my new venture. Legends Only League, bringing back legends of all sports. @TysonLeague https://t.co/HllhUXyYG4 pic.twitter.com/647q4g5LTX — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) July 23, 2020

Iron Mike is not only ready to hop back into the ring but also wants to bring some of the world’s greatest athletes along with him making it a viable, entertaining business move.

“Mike Tyson’s Legends Only League is a sports league created and owned by Mike Tyson and Eros Innovations. We are a next-generation sports venture that provides full support and infrastructure to the world’s greatest athletes. We create consumer products, live events, premium content, and full-service management for the greatest sports stars the globe has ever known,” reads the site’s about page.

Tyson has also been in the spotlight recently because he plans on tussling with a shark for Discovery’s Shark Week for a special entitled special will be titled Tyson Vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef. To make things even more authentic to Iron Mike’s roots, famed boxing announcer Michael Buffer will also take part.

“I took on this challenger to overcome fears I still deal with in life. I equate this with overcoming my fear of getting back into the ring at 54 years old,” the heavyweight champ said in a statement. “I learned from this experience doing Shark Week that whatever intimidates me, I am still able to step up to the challenge of overcoming anything that would prevent me from accomplishing my life’s mission of reaching my highest potential in life and bringing me closer to God,” he said.

Oh, and Mike has some pretty solid merch options as part of his new venture, which you can cop here. The boxing event will take place on September 12 at the Dignity Health Sports Arena but will also be available on PPV and Triller.