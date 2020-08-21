This Saint Laurent Turntable, Designed By Pierre Riffaud, Cost A Whopping $44K

If any one of you have an extra $44,000 laying around during the pandemic, you can buy an exquisite turntable designed by Pierre Riffaud for Saint Laurent.
“The French fashion house’s umbrella for limited-edition luxury goods, Rive Droite, has teamed up with Pierre Riffaud for a new limited-edition marble turntable that comes with a jaw-dropping $44,000 price tag, according to HypeBeast,” Robb Report writes, adding “To put that into figure into context, that’s nearly $2,000 more than the starting price of BMW’s entry-level luxury sedan.”
In a statement, Saint Laurent reportedly said of their new release “The quality of sound, simplicity and originality is what makes them so prestigious. Riffaud’s turntables are compared to high fashion technology.”
Check out some photos up top and let us know what you think.