O’Shea Jackson Jr. Will Star In Kevin Hart & Chris Paul Produced Film ‘American Sole’

Oshea Jackson Jr. has officially signed on to star in alongside SNL star Pete Davidson in the Kevin Hart, and Chris Paul produced film American Sole, Deadline reports. The movie, which is being described as a comedy, will focus on two young adults who are drowning in debt and get into the sneaker reselling industry to make some quick cash. Despite the business being successful at first, the duo finds themselves needing money once again and look to get help from a shady investor.

Speaking on the film Oklahoma City Thunder star point guard, Chris Paul said:

“American Sole is a story about the highly exciting, very profitable sneaker industry and the secondary sneaker market. With my own personal passion for sneakers and the culture that drives it, I’m excited to be a part of telling this entertaining story.”

As mentioned above, the film will be produced by Kevin Hart and Chris Paul under their tentpoles HartBeat Productions and Oh Dipp!! Productions. STX Films is also on-board and will serve as a producer. Ian Edelman, the creator of the HBO original series, How To Make It in America, will sit in the director’s chair.

American Sole is the latest film Jackson Jr. will star in. The son of legendary rapper/actor, Ice Cube, O’Shea’s Hollywood resume continues to grow. He has already starred in the N.W.A biopic, Straight Outta Compton, where he masterfully portrayed his dad in the film, Den of Thieves, Long Shot, Godzilla: King of Monsters and Just Mercy. He also recently signed on to star in Kevin Durant’s Apple TV basketball drama Swagger as well.

