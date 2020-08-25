McDonald’s To Offer Spicy Chicken McNuggets & Chips Ahoy! McFlurry Starting Next Month

McDonald’s is spicing things up during the coronavirus pandemic — literally.

The fast food chain announced it’s adding spicy Chicken McNuggets to the company menu starting next month, and to top that off, they’ll have a new Chips Ahoy! McFlurry available as well, for a limited time.

From Delish.com:

“McDonald’s is taking its classic chicken nuggets up a notch by offering a spicy version of the meal as well as a new hot sauce to go with it. Both will be available for a limited time starting September 16, so prep your taste buds now. The Spicy Chicken McNuggets are the fast food chain’s first-ever flavor play on its iconic menu item since its inception in 1983, according to a press release. The nugs come breaded with a tempura coating made of cayenne and chili peppers. The new Mighty Hot Sauce–the chain’s first new dipping sauce since 2017, BTW–is a blend of crushed red pepper, spicy chilis, and garlic with a little sweetness added to it. If the nugs aren’t spicy enough for you, don’t complain: Smother them in sauce!”

Spicy Chicken McNuggets. get ready. everywhere 9.16. — McDonald's (@McDonalds) August 25, 2020

“Spicy Chicken McNuggets. get ready. everywhere 9.16.,” McDonalds announced on the company’s official Twitter account. According to Delish.com, the Chips Ahoy! McFlurry will also be available September 16. Get excited!