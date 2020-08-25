Fred VanVleet, Norm Powell Reportedly In Discussions About A Raptors Boycott After Jacob Blake Shooting

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly considering a boycott following the shooting of Jacob Blake. In case you somehow missed it, another Black man was shot down at the hands of police — Blake was unarmed, walking away, and his children were in the backseat of his car watching when Kenosha officers shot him in the back 7 times.

Several huge names have spoken out about this incident, as well as the ongoing injustices the Black community faces due to police violence — fellow athlete LeBron James said of Blake’s shooting “This sh*t is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE.”

Now, Fred VanVleet has also shared his thoughts on Blake and more.

“Coming down here, making a choice to play, was supposed to not be in vain. But it’s just starting to feel like everything we’re doing is just going through the motions and nothing’s really changing and here we are again with another unfortunate incident,” VanVleet reportedly said during a media call, adding “I’m a little bit all over the place. You start to feel guilty a little bit.”

See his full message below.

Fred VanVleet today pic.twitter.com/yqtGMFsZrI — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) August 25, 2020

“Norm Powell and Fred VanVleet have both said that there have been conversations about boycotting. There is frustration that messages aren’t getting across,” Sports Centre anchor Kayla Grey tweeted, adding “Let’s get clear on this: Players never had this idea that messages on their jersey or taking a knee during anthems was the ONLY fix to what’s going on right now.”

See her tweets below and let us know your thoughts on a potential NBA boycott.

Fred VanVleet flips the question around to media by asking how we feel about shooting of Jacob Blake — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) August 25, 2020

Fred says right now everyone including the players in the bubble needs to really ask themselves this: “What are we willing to give up? Do we actually give a fuck about what’s going on?” — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) August 25, 2020

Norm Powell and Fred VanVleet have both said that there have been conversations about boycotting. There is frustration that messages aren't getting across. — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) August 25, 2020