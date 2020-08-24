LeBron James Reacts To Kenosha Police Shooting Of An Unarmed Black Man Jacob Blake: “We Want JUSTICE.”

LeBron James is chiming in after yet another unarmed Black man was shot by police.

Jacob Blake had just broken up a fight between two women and was walking back to his vehicle when Kenosha,WI officers shot him in the back 7 times, while his children watched in the car. Blake is currently in the hospital, in serious condition, USA Today reports.

Now, LeBron James is speaking out and demanding justice. Attorney Ben Crump tweeted “Wow. This Black man was shot several times in the back by @KenoshaPolice today. He was getting into his car after apparently breaking up a fight between two women. He’s in critical condition now. We demand JUSTICE! #BlackLivesMatter.”

The famed NBA champion retweeted Crump with a message of his own… “And y’all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!! Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted. This shit is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE.”

Very outspoken when it comes to justice for the Black community, LeBron previously shared his thoughts on the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, tweeting “We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERY TIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes!”

We are praying for Jacob Blake as well as his loved ones.